Homecoming court, activities set

Fuqua School kicked off its Homecoming week, entitled “Annihilate the Ambassadors”, on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The week of celebration includes daily themed activities, pep rallies, campus wide picnic and powder-puff football game, and a bonfire pep rally on Wednesday night. The Fuqua School Student Cooperative Association, Alumni Association, Varsity and JV cheerleaders, band, and countless faculty, staff and students are working hard to make Homecoming the best week of the year.

‘JUST LIKE LAST YEAR’

Also, it’s a time to see some familiar faces, as the Alumni Association will host an Alumni Pregame Gathering at the homecoming football game. Alumni are encouraged to join the fun in the end zone by the Skeeter Foreboard. Continuing a long-standing tradition, pre-game festivities will also include the famous Ruritan Stew.

“It will be like last year where you pick up your order at the Ruritan Shelter beside the Fuqua football field,” said Ruritan Jimmy Gantt. “We will only be selling quarts for pickup. No meals will be served.”

Ruritans are only taking preorders for the Ruritan Stew through Wednesday, Oct. 12. Simply text your order to Rachel at (434) 547-4452 or email it to Rayhobgood2002@gmail.com . Please include your name and how many quarts you would like to reserve. The price is $8 per quart or $45 for a box of 6. Kick-off between the Fuqua Falcons and the Norfolk Christian Ambassadors will be at 7 p.m.

CHOOSING A QUEEN

Half-time festivities will include the presentation of the Homecoming Court and the crowning of the 2022 Homecoming Queen by the 2021 Homecoming Queen, Meredith Schmidt. Meredith is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Schmidt of Rice. Meredith is a freshman at James Madison University where she is majoring in Architectural Design.

The 2022 Fuqua School Homecoming Court includes: Freshman class princess Emma Tucker daughter of Seth Tucker and Rachael Clark both of Keysville; Sophomore class princess Madison Atkins, daughter of Mary Beth Atkins of Farmville; Junior class princess Vivian Gearheart, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ford Gearheart of Farmville; and Senior class princess Olivia Lorenzo daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ron Dick of Green Bay, Rachel Mason daughter of Chris Mason of Rice and Angie Mason of Farmville, and Kendall Moore, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Moore of Farmville.

One of these seniors will be crowned Homecoming Queen.