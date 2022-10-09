Herald News Briefs: More retail for Prince Edward County?

FARMVILLE – There’s a lot going on across Prince Edward County and the surrounding area. For this news briefs update, we’ll talk about potential retail coming in, more information about the Longwood Avenue apartments, put the spotlight on a book sale and look at an upcoming costume parade. But first, let’s go over a scam in the region.

Sheriffs warn about regional scam

In the wake of a big storm like Hurricane Ian, there are always people trying to take advantage of the kindness of others. That looks to be the case now, as the Virginia Sheriff’s Association has put out a warning about scam calls. People are calling and claiming to represent the Association or one of the agencies in the region, then asking for a donation over the phone.

“Please do not respond to these requests via phone calls, they are not legitimate,” the Association members said in a statement. “The Virginia Sheriffs Association gives voice to Virginia sheriffs and deputies and never solicits by telephone.”

More retail coming to Prince Edward County?

This is just a possibility, as the full presentation won’t come before the Prince Edward County Planning Commission until later this month. But there are plans for a general retail store to go up, just north of the former Fishing Pig site. County staff gave an update on the plans during the group’s September meeting.

The idea is for a 10,000 square foot retail store, with both the building façade and parking getting an upgrade. One thing might draw a sigh, however. It looks like the Virginia Department of Transportation will require a turn lane to be installed near the property, which means more road work on that side of Prince Edward County.

More details on Longwood Avenue apartments

We’ve also got more details about the proposed apartments that the Farmville Town Council will discuss at their October meeting. The proposal comes from Locket Creek Real Estate Group, for a property at 1306 Longwood Avenue (that’s in Ward D). This would be on the east end of Longwood Avenue, near the Longwood athletic fields. Based on the information in the planning commission’s packet, it would just be additional work being done to an existing home, built in 2001. .

The current home is divided into two units, containing two bedrooms and two bathrooms each. This request is to add two one-bedroom studio apartments to the building, as part of the walkout basement. That walkout basement has a total area of an estimated 1,600 square feet, which would be divided up between the two studio apartments.

Costume parade returns to Farmville

Here’s something you can go ahead and pencil in on the calendar. The Farmville Recreation Department is bringing back the annual Halloween Parade. The Farmville Halloween Parade will take place on Monday, Oct. 31, starting at 3:30 p.m. Kids of all ages can gather at the Crute Stage on Main Street and then march through the downtown area, collecting candy and treats from local businesses.

Catbird closes for the year

You can see a lot from Catbird Rooftop, the restaurant on top of Hotel Weyanoke that allows you to look out over downtown Farmville. For the next few months, residents will have to be satisfied with the view from the ground. Catbird officials made the announcement on social media, declaring they would be closing for the year on Sunday, Oct. 16. The message said they would reopen on May 5, 2023. Catbird is located at 202 High Street in Farmville.

Prince Edward County recovering from hurricane damage

For any Prince Edward County farmers concerned about potential hurricane damage to crops and equipment, there is help available. The Virginia Cooperative Extension sent out a note to media on Wednesday, reminding farmers they can get help in damage assessments and in handling the overall case. For all weather-related disasters, any lost crops, missing animals, damaged equipment or structures, Extension agents can help sort it out. You just need to call and report the issue to erins96@vt.edu or by calling 434-392-4246

Friends of the Library set for annual event

It’s about time for the Friends of the Library to sell some books. The Friends of the Barbara Rose Johns Community Library will hold their Fall Book Sale beginning on Thursday, Oct. 13 and running through Saturday, Oct. 15. The Farmville Library, located at 1303 W. Third Street, will play host and money raised will go to help support the group’s projects. On Thursday, the sale is only open to members of the Friends and runs from 4 to 8 p.m. On Friday, the doors are open for anyone to buy and that’ll run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Finally on Saturday, it’ll last from 10 a.m. to noon.

Books for sale will include a large number of fiction and nonfiction books in all genres. In addition, the Friends will hold a Membership Drive during the sale. Anyone who joins during the Membership Drive who are new, non-renewing members will receive coupons to purchase books from the Friends Bookshelf located in the library. The coupons will expire in April 2023.

Help needed for Lights at the Lake

Officials at Bear Creek Lake State Park are putting out a call for help. They want businesses, clubs, church groups, sororities, fraternities and other volunteers to set up light displays at the park, located at 22 Bear Creek Lake Road in Cumberland.

Each group receives a campsite to decorate. The theme is up to them to decide. Park officials do, of course, remind everyone this is a Christmas celebration and a family friendly event, so keep that in mind when designing your campsite. Why are we mentioning this now? Because sites can be decorated from Nov. 1 until Dec. 2. Prizes will be given for the top three light displays. People are asked to register for a site before Oct. 31 and you can do that by calling (804)-492-4410.

