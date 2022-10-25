Herald News Briefs: 5th District debate comes to Prince Edward County

With less than a month until the election, two Congressional candidates will gather for a forum Wednesday at Hampden-Sydney College. 5th District Rep. Bob Good and his challenger, Josh Throneburg, will take part in the event Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 7 to 8 p.m.

The one-hour conversation will be moderated by WSET news anchor Mark Spain and will be livestreamed by WSET. The 5th district forum is open to the public and limited seating will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

In Prince Edward County, early voting happens at the county courthouse. That’s located at 111 S. Main Street in Farmville. You can cast a ballot in the 5th District and every other race Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more on early voting, click here.

Shrimp Fest location changed

Since the temperature is expected to drop into the 40s during the Lions Club Shrimp Fest, group members have decided to move the event indoors. The fundraiser, which will take place Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., is designed to help support local, state and international causes, with a focus on eyesight and hearing.

Now it’ll take place at the Fireman’s Sports Arena. The facility is located at 1328 Zion Hill Road, behind the Prince Edward County School Complex. Shrimp Fest will include live music, beer and wine, and a to-go box with steamed shrimp, baked beans, coleslaw, and hushpuppies. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 if bought at the event. Food and beverages will be served from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The band will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Those interested in buying tickets to the event, can contact any member of the Lions Club or buy tickets directly at the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce office.

Drug Take Back this weekend

On Saturday, the Farmville Police Department will partner with the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office to take part in the 22nd National Drug Take Back Initiative. The goal here is to remove potentially dangerous prescription drugs and other medications from homes, by letting residents just anonymously dispose of them. Last year across the nation, agencies collected more than 121 tons of prescription drugs.

Here in Farmville, that collection will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Midtown Square. Residents can just drive up to drop off medications with no questions asked. You don’t even have to leave your vehicle. Now there is one request from police and the sheriff’s office. They ask that donors remove the labels from all containers or simply open the bottles up at the event and dump the loose medication directly into the collection box. To be clear, any intravenous solutions, injectables or syringes cannot be accepted.

Flood signs with Kapfenburg

One former Longwood University player is taking his talents to Austria. Sean Flood joined the Lancers in 2018, making an impact in his two years in Farmville. Over 61 games, the Dublin, Ireland native averaged 4.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, while shooting .397 from beyond the arc. He graduated in 2020 with a degree in business administration, before signing to play basketball in Germany.

Now Flood, who averaged 16.5 points per game in Cyprus last year, will be playing for the Kapfenburg Bulls of the Austrian Superliga.

Immersion Days coming up

Longwood University holds “immersion days” each year, times when high school students can come to campus, take a tour of classes, ask questions and have conversations with faculty members from each department. They can also sit in on classes as they happen.

Why are we mentioning this? Because dates are coming up for several different majors. Immersion Day for nursing students will be on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Then math and computer science students get their turn one day later, on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Students interested in the sciences can take part on Monday, Nov. 14 and Health students have their chance on Wednesday, Nov. 16.