Harwood honored

Scott Harwood Jr. CIC CISR of Harwood & Son Insurance in Farmville was recently recognized for professional leadership and advanced knowledge by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors.

Harwood was recognized for 20 years of successfully maintaining the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation. The CIC designation requires an annual continuing education update ensuring that his education is always up-to-date and relevant.

Harwood’s ongoing allegiance and support of the CIC Program is a testament to the value he places on “real world” education and professional growth.

“Harwood’s clients, associates and the insurance profession as a whole benefit from such leadership and a strong commitment to continuing education,” stated President and CEO of The National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research, Dr. William J. Hold.

The CIC Program is nationally recognized as the premier continuing education program for insurance professionals offered in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.