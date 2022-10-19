Harold N. Colvin Jr. “Hal”, 61 of Midlothian, passed away on Oct. 11. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida in 1961. Hal spent most of his childhood in Kinderhook, New York, where he enjoyed many happy hours playing baseball, football and ice hockey on the pond with his brothers and neighborhood friends. He was a proud father to John Tyler. They enjoyed being together; cooking, camping and time at the beach. Hal loved talking with everyone, and he turned this into his profession in sales, continuing this most of his life.

Hal was a loving father, son and brother with family being the center of his life. He is survived by his parents, Nan and Harold; son, John Tyler; mother of his child, Donna Colvin; siblings Marie, Stephen, Tyler (Rixey) and David and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m., at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Farmville. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Kidney Foundation.

