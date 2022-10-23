Hampden-Sydney Falls To St. Mary’s College Of Maryland

St. Mary’s City, MD – The Hampden-Sydney College swimming team fell in their first individual meet of the year to St. Mary’s College of Maryland, 125-56, Saturday afternoon in St. Mary’s City, MD.

The Tigers took one event victory with the team of junior Patrick Duffy (Charlotte, NC), sophomore Matt Brooks (Springfield), sophomore Charles Adams (Mechanicsville), and sophomore Brandon Hyde (Thousand Oaks, CA) as they were the only team to not be disqualified with a time of 1:39.15 in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay.

H-SC took home second in the 200 Yard Medley Relay with the team of sophomore Quinn Hardimon (Alexandria), senior Andrew Rehak (Radford), sophomore Cody Carnes (Hartfield), and Duffy finishing with a time of 1:49.95.

In the 200 Yard freestyle the Tigers took home second, fourth and fifth with Hardimon taking home second with a time of 1:57.85, Brooks in fourth and Adams fifth with times of 2:04.87 and 2:12.19 respectively.

Carnes took home the top spot for H-SC in the 50 Yard Freestyle with a time of 23.11 seconds. He was followed by sophomore Kevin Busch (Greensboro, NC) in fourth with a time of 27.29 seconds, and freshman Rahul Parekh (Kissimmee, FL) in sixth after a time of 39.25 seconds.

Hardimon grabbed another second place finish in the 200 Yard IM with his time of 2:21.11.

Three Tigers took part in the 100 Yard Butterfly with Carnes taking home second with a 55.67 seconds, followed by Hyde in fourth with a 59.86 seconds, and Adams in fifth with a time of 1:06.44.

Duffy led the way in the 100 Yard Freestyle as his time of 55.82 seconds was good enough for fourth place. He was followed up by Busch who grabbed a fifth place finish with a time of 1:07.36.

Tigers took home second and third place in the 100 Yard Backstroke with Rehak taking home second with a 1:00.82 and Hyde in third with a 1:05.97.

Brooks was the only participant for H-SC in the 500 Yard Freestyle finishing in second with a time of 5:57.73.

The final event for Hampden-Sydney saw Rehak take home a third place in the 100 Yard Breaststroke finishing with a time of 1:12.94.

The Tigers will be back in action when they travel to Southern Virginia University on November, 4. The meet is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in Buena Vista.

