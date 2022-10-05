Gloria Frances Palese Hackney, 97 of Farmville, died in her home on Wednesday, Sept. 28. She was born Aug. 17, 1925 in Brooklyn, New York. She was predeceased by her husband, Warren Clayton Hackney; parents, Gerardo and Rosalie Palese; three sisters; two brothers; a daughter, Theresa Roach; two sons-in-law; one daughter-in-law and her grandson, Chad.

She is survived by her children; Billy, Rosemary, Jimmy, Richard (Chrissy), Donnie (Melody), Warren (Patti) and Roland (Michelle); 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She grew up in Brooklyn with parents who both emigrated from Italy. After the death of her husband, she worked diligently in a variety of jobs to raise and support her eight children. Family was a central part of her life, later finding great joy in babysitting a number of her grandchildren. She was happiest to have a home full of family she had cooked for, sitting around laughing, reminiscing and telling stories.

In retirement, she enjoyed reading, visiting her family, cross-stitching, crossword puzzles and Perry Como. She had many friends throughout her life with whom she enjoyed spending time at the salon and driving to breakfasts, occasionally without a valid driver’s license.

She loved the Lord and was a devout Catholic, most recently worshiping at St. Theresa’s in Farmville. She died where she wanted to, surrounded by family at her home at the Woodland, where she knew many neighbors, friends and home health aides who brought comfort, companionship and support in her final years of life. Her smile and spirit will surely be missed.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Oct. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville. Funeral will be Friday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m., at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Farmville. Burial will follow on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m., at Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Amelia.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.