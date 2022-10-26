George Randolph Rucker, 52 of Meherrin, formerly of Richmond, passed away on Oct. 6.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda Meekins Rucker; his mother, Nancy G. Rucker; a son, George R. Rucker Jr.; two step sons, Dustin Faircloth and Benjamin Rucker; four daughters, Anne Rucker, Madeline Rucker, Emily Rucker and Victory Rucker; step daughter, Kaitlynn Faircloth; a brother, Arthur D. Rucker III and four sisters, Marie Bromm, Mabel Rucker, Verna Lacy and Ellen Kelsey.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur D. Rucker Jr. and grandparents; Mabel and Arthur D Rucker Sr. and Frances and Randolph Gianniny.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.