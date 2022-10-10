Friday accident on Cumberland Road injures two

Published 1:23 pm Monday, October 10, 2022

By Staff Report

Multiple fire and rescue agencies were called out to the scene of an accident Friday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:15 p.m., in the 2000 block of Cumberland Road, as a Ford F150 truck and green SUV had hit head on. 

Farmville received the initial call and they dispatched the ambulance, as well as notifying Randolph Fire Department of the accident. Randolph responded with two units, requesting assistance from the Cumberland Fire Department. The Prince Edward Rescue Squad was able to get the person out of the F-150. That person was later taken to the hospital via a Med flight, with Cumberland Fire Department setting up a landing zone at Randolph fire station. The person in the SUV was taken to the hospital by ambulance and treated. 

Cumberland Road remained closed until 6:30 p.m., as crews cleaned up the debris. The Virginia State Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. 

 

Click here to read the next story.

More News

High School Football

High School Football: Buckingham, Lunenburg climb state rankings

Waterworks Players

‘We do this for love’: Waterworks Players portray life on stage

gold mine

Draft report warns gold mine could be ‘serious threat’ to Buckingham

Herald News Briefs: More retail for Prince Edward County?

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections