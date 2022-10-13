Frederick “Rudd” Patteson, 88 of Farmville, died on Oct. 8.

Rudd was retired. He served in the Air Force.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gertrude Patteson; daughters, Debra and Rebecca (Derek); son, David (Norma); 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Thomas Earl Patteson Sr. and Annette Holman Patteson and son, Frederick Rudd Patteson Jr. (Beki).

Rudd had a great sense of humor, his nickname was “Crudy Ruddy” and he was always the life of the party!

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.