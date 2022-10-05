On Monday, Sept. 26, Frances Coleman, loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 71. She was born on July 11, 1951 to the late Floyd and Virginia Presnell.

In 1968, she married Thomas H. Coleman Jr. and together they raised one son, Thomas H. Coleman III and two daughters, Anne Gail Carwille and Beverly Jean Coleman.

Along with being a mother, devoted wife and working long days in the garment factory, and her favorite job was with R.A Wilmoth tax office. Frances had a passion for flowers and had a love like no other for rose bushes! She was also well known for her “Rhododendron” that she had planted outside for as long as anyone can remember.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. Coleman Jr. and her brother, Elbert Presnell Jr.

She is survived by her three children, Thomas H Coleman III, Anne Carwille and Beverly Coleman; her three grandkids, Gabrielle Coleman, Brandon Smith and Jeremy Smith; two great-grandchildren, Aniyla Miller and Jamal Jr. “Junie” Miller; one brother; Earl Presnell and his wife, Cassie, two sisters; Linda Motley and Mary Anne Fulcher (Lynn); three nieces, two nephews and numerous great nieces and great nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the house at a later time.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.