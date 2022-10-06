Festival, Center for the Visual Arts partner on ‘Page Turners’

Growing up, did you ever want to create your own book? Did you come up with stories of your own or maybe just want to design some artwork to show off. Thanks to a partnership in Farmville, children in the area will be able to do just that this month.

The Longwood Center for the Visual Arts (LCVA) and the Virginia Children’s Book Festival put together “Page Turners” to give out. These are Art-on-the-Go activity packs. They contain a variety of literature-themed arts and crafts activities, where as mentioned above, children can create books of their own. Or maybe they’re more interested in the artistic side of things. If that’s the case, there are ways to design bookmarks or their own works of art.

“We provide the projects, you provide a few supplies and lots of creativity,” said Emily Grabic, LCVA’s Director of Education and Outreach. She added that projects like this, through the Art-on-the-Go program, has been a great way to share art with the Farmville community. She also pointed out that the program is free, thanks to the help of some local businesses

“We are able to offer this program free of charge to everyone in our community,” Grabic said, “through the generous support of businesses such as The Outer You Salon, Body & Soul, Wellness on Main and Elder, Watkins and Friedman (law firm).”

The Page Turners’ release coincides with the Virginia Children’s Book Festival. After an absence due to the pandemic, the festival returns to an in-person event Oct. 12 through Oct. 14. In addition to Page Turners, several joint activities are planned during the festival. Community members may visit vachildrensbookfestival.org for additional information and to register.

And if you want to pick up a Page Turner pack, they’re free of charge at the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts, beginning Oct. 12. The Center for the Visual Arts is located at 129 N. Main Street in Farmville.