Farmville police arrest suspect in Early Street homicide Published 4:12 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

FARMVILLE – On Monday afternoon, Farmville police arrested and charged a suspect in connection with a homicide that took place in town one day earlier.

“(The) suspect has been taken into custody without incident,” said Farmville Police Chief Andy Ellington in a statement.

That suspect is 20-year-old Prospect resident Tai’Juan A. Williams. He now faces one count of first degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Those charges stem from an incident that happened Sunday night. Officers were called to the 800 block of Early Street at 7:25 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, after reports came in of shots being fired inside a residence.

When they went inside, officers found a male victim who had been shot multiple times. That victim, 25-year-old Dennis D. Dubose of Farmville, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to information from Chief Ellington, officers remained on scene throughout the night. They processed the scene for evidence and interviewed witnesses. It was at this point Williams was first identified as a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Detective Sgt. D.A. Ragland at (434)-392-9259 or the Farmville Emergency Communications Center at (434)-392-3332.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through the Tip411 program on the web by clicking here, or by going to the Farmville Police Department’s website and clicking the “Report a Crime” link found on the page.

This marks the first murder in Farmville in more than a year. There have been incidents since then in Prince Edward County, like this one back in August, but none reported in the actual town.