Farmville Community Calendar for the week of October 21, 2022

The Farmville community calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

OCTOBER 20

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

OCTOBER 21

FREE MUSIC — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will play host to musician Elliott Johnson on Friday, Oct. 21. The show is free and the music begins at 6 p.m.

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of the 1961 version of “The Haunting” on Friday, Oct. 21. The movie will start at 7 p.m.

OCTOBER 22

SOUND HEALING — Dragon Tracks will host a workshop on vibrational sound healing on Saturday, Oct. 22. The event begins at 1 p.m. and residents will learn how to ease tension by exposure to sound waves. They will also learn how specific frequencies can calm the mind. There is no cost, but you do have to register by Oct. 15 by calling Debbie at (518) 248-7220.

BENEFIT TEA — The Friends of the Cumberland County Public Library will hold a benefit tea on Saturday, Oct. 22, beginning at noon. The event will be held at the Fitzgerald Memorial Baptist Church, located at 14 Fitzgerald Road in Cumberland. The benefit tea will be followed by the Friends’ annual meeting. All are invited to attend both. People are asked to RSVP to (804) 492-3539 if they plan to attend the tea.

MOVIE ON THE LAWN — New Flame Church of God in Christ, located at 308 S. Virginia Street in Farmville, will host a Movie on the Lawn beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. There will be pizza, popcorn, candy, soft drinks, a pumpkin carving event, face painting, giveaways and a costume contest as well. There will also be a free coat giveaway for school-aged children. Bring your own chair.

PORK BARBEQUE DINNER — The Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department will hold a pork barbeque dinner on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Residents can enjoy a plate of barbeque along with beans and coleslaw for $10.

CHURCH CONCERT — The gospel musical group Streets of Gold will perform at Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville, on Saturday, Oct. 22. The event begins at 5 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — The North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group Full Moon Fever on Saturday, Oct. 22. The show is free and the music starts at 9 p.m.

OCTOBER 23

PASTORAL APPRECIATION DAY — First Baptist Church of Farmville will hold Pastoral Appreciation Day on Sunday, Oct. 23, as they honor Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton at the morning worship service. The service begins at 11 a.m.

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS — In celebration of the birthday of St. Francis of Assisi, Johns Memorial Episcopal Church and Farmville United Methodist Church will hold a joint Blessing of the Animals ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 23. The event will begin at 2 p.m. in front of Johns Memorial Episcopal Church, located at 400 High Street. Animals of every variety are invited, along with their humans. Dogs must be on leashes.

OCTOBER 24

CREEPY CRAWLY CRAFTS — The Farmville Recreation Department and the Central Virginia Regional Library will hold a session of “Creepy Crawly Crafts” on Monday, Oct. 24. There will be face painting, candy, crafts and a free book giveaway. It’ll take place at the Fireman’s Sports Arena, located at 1328 Zion Hill Road in Farmville, from 4 to 6 p.m. People are asked to call and pre-register their children to make sure there’s enough supplies on hand. You can do that by calling the Recreation Department at (434) 391-1125.

PUMPKIN CARVING — Prince Edward County Public Schools will hold a pumpkin carving activity for all local kids and their families. Anyone with kids from pre-k through 12th grade is invited to the event, which will be held at the Parkview Gardens Community Room, beginning at 4 p.m.

OCTOBER 27

GOOGLE FOR AGRICULTURE — The Prince Edward Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville, will hold a session teaching people how to use Google to improve communication, organization and management. The event will happen on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

OCTOBER 28

MOAA MEETING — The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold their monthly fourth Friday self-pay luncheon/program on Oct. 28. The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Cafe, located at 522 N. Main Street in Farmville. The topic for this month will be fundraising initiatives to help support charity. All active, former or retired military officers and their spouses, widows and guests are welcome.

CUMBERLAND TRUNK OR TREAT — Cumberland County Recreation Department will host a Trunk or Treat event on Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will be at the Cumberland Community Center, located at 1874 Anderson Highway. There will be food, games, a bounce house and much more for people to enjoy.

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of “The Devil’s Backbone” on Friday, Oct. 28. The movie will start at 7 p.m.

OCTOBER 29

FALL FESTIVAL — New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will host a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. There will be games, activities, crafts and a trunk or treat event. Contact newstore9637@icloud.com. for questions.

WOMEN’S CONFERENCE — Full Life Fellowship Ministries will host their first Women’s and Young Ladies’ Conference on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. and will be held at the Wesley Chapel, 1151 High School Road in Buckingham. All are welcome and the conference is free.

TRUNK OR TREAT — The Fresh Girls Club will sponsor a Trunk or Treat event in the Prince Edward County Middle School parking lot. That’s located at 35 Eagle Drive in Farmville. The event will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, with plenty of candy available for local trick or treaters.

FALL FESTIVAL — Concord Baptist Church, located at 12053 Francisco Road in Farmville, will host a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 29. Activities begin at 3:30 p.m. in the recreation field. At 5 p.m., a free dinner of brunswick stew will be available and at dark, there will be a trunk or treating event for all children up through 5th grade. Children are encouraged to come in costume.

OCTOBER 30

TRUNK OR TREAT — Rice Volunteer Fire Department will host a trunk or treat event on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 4 to 6 p.m.

CANCER AWARENESS WALK — There will be a Cancer Awareness Walk on Sunday, October 30 at the Cumberland Public Schools parking lot. The event will run from 8 a.m. to noon.

DEACONS CONFERENCE — The Cumberland Deacons and Trustee Conference of Middle Virginia will hold its annual service at the Pleasant View Baptist Church on Sunday, Oct. 30. The event begins at 3 p.m., with deacons, trustees and congregations of member churches all invited to attend. Pleasant View Baptist Church is located at 155 Duncan Store Road in Columbia.

VETERANS SERVICE — The Balm of Gilead Faith-Based Community Missions will honor veterans with a service on Sunday, Oct. 30, beginning at 3 p.m. The service will be held at the Meherrin Fire Hall, located at 64 Moores Ordinary Road in Meherrin. All military men and women and their families, past and present, are invited. Rev. Robert Waker, pastor of Forest Baptist Church in Meherrin, will deliver the message.

OCTOBER 31

FARMVILLE HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARADE — The Farmville Recreation Department and the Downtown Partnership will hold their annual Halloween Costume Parade on Monday, Oct. 31, beginning at 4 p.m. All kids 12 and under are invited to take part with their parents or other guardian. Main Street will shut down as of 3:15 p.m. Downtown shops will be handing out candy as the parade participants show off their costumes.

CUMBERLAND REPUBLICAN COMMITTEE — The Cumberland County Republican Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. That will be held in the Cumberland Public Library’s meeting room. The library is located at 1539 Anderson Highway in Cumberland.

NOVEMBER 1

FRIENDS OF CUMBERLAND MEETING — The Friends of Cumberland County – Virginia will hold their annual meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The event will take place at 4:30 p.m. in the meeting room of the Cumberland County Public Library, located at 1539 Anderson Highway in Cumberland.

AGRICULTURAL INFORMATION SESSION — Are you new to farming? Do you have a small farming operation? Do you have property in Prince Edward, Nottoway or Amelia counties? The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District will host an information session on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Amelia County Administrative Office, located at 16360 Dunn Street in Amelia. Representatives from the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Services and the Virginia Cooperative Extension will be on hand to answer agricultural questions. The event begins at 4 p.m.

NOVEMBER 5

FALL FAMILY CAR CARE DAY — New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will host a Family Car Care Day on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon. Residents are invited to bring their car for a free basic car care education and walk thru, presented by the church’s men’s ministry. There will also be a free clothing drive. Email newstore9637@icloud.com with questions.

STEW, BAKE SALE — Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 1835 Cumberland Rd., 3 miles North of Farmville on Route 45, will hold its Annual Brunswick Stew and Bake Sale on Saturday, Nov. 5. Stew cost will be $10 per quart and stew will be available after 11:30 a.m. There will also be raffle tickets sold for a handmade, one-of-a-kind, Christmas wreath and a miniature handmade sleigh with Santa. Raffle tickets available now from any church member. For more information, call (804) 514-1135.

NOVEMBER 6

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY BINGO — Habitat for Humanity will hold a bingo fundraiser on Nov. 6. The event, which starts at 2 p.m., will be held at the Cumberland Community Center cafeteria. That’s located at 1874 Anderson Highway in Cumberland. The $25 entrance fee includes 12 bingo cards for 12 games, along with a ticket for a chance at a door prize. All proceeds will go to benefit the Cumberland Habitat for Humanity Repair Program.

NOVEMBER 8

CISNEROS SPEAKS — Sandra Cisneros is a poet, author and artist whose work explores the lives of the working-class. Her novel The House on Mango Street has sold more than six million copies and has been translated into more than 20 languages. She’ll be speaking at Longwood University’s Blackwell Ballroom on Tuesday, Nov. 8, beginning at 8 p.m.

NOVEMBER 18

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER — The Randolph Volunteer Fire Department’s Auxiliary will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 18 at the station. Included will be spaghetti, salad, a drink and dessert. There will also be door prizes.

HOLIDAY TREE LIGHTING — The town of Farmville will hold its annual Holiday Tree Lighting on Friday, Nov. 18. The event will start at 5:15 p.m. in the Main Street Plaza, with live music and activities involving High Bridge Trail State Park Rangers, the Prince Edward County Christmas Mother group and workers from the Virginia Children’s Book Festival. The Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 6 p.m.

NOVEMBER 24

GRIEFSHARE MEETING — Farmville United Methodist Church, located at 212 High Street in Farmville, will hold a “Surviving The Holidays: Dealing With Grief” meeting on Nov. 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call (434) 392-4686.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.