Fall concert is Thursday

The Longwood University Chamber Orchestra, directed by Dr. Lauretta Werner, will present a fall concert on Thursday, Oct. 20. The concert will take place in Jarman Auditorium at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. Parking for the event is available in the Wheeler Lot on the corner of High Street and Griffin Blvd. The concert includes a wide array of musical styles and compositions and features Dr. Chris Swanson (Music department faculty, Tenor), Devon Shifflett (Music department student, Piano), and beginner ukulele and guitar students led by Dr. Jackie Secoy (Music department faculty, music education). The concert is free and open to the public.

The Longwood University Department of Music presents several concerts each semester. For more information about this concert, future concerts and access, call the Longwood University Department of Music at (434) 395-2495 or (434) 395-2504.