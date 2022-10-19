DAR group holds meeting

On Saturday, Oct. 8, Joy Dotson, Outreach Educator for the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, was the guest speaker of the Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. The Chapter gathered at the Barbara Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library for their regular monthly meeting and were joined by Dotson and her assistant, Whitney Browning. Dotson’s enlightening presentation brought the living conditions of Colonial America to life. The discussion told of America’s struggles under British rule and of the events that led to the American Revolution and our ultimate freedom to become a sovereign nation. She also brought many artifacts from that era to help her illustrate the facts she shared. Pictured are, from left, Programs Committee member and Registrar, Vicki Morris; guest speaker, Joy Dotson; Chapter member, Nancy Pempel; speaker’s assistant, Whitney Browning; and Regent Margaret Atkins. Whitney is the son of the Programs Committee Chair and Second Vice Regent, Donna Browning.