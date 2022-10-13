DAR chapter helps Wreaths Across America

The Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is once again visiting merchants to collect donations for Wreaths Across America. This year’s ceremony will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 at noon, in the Trinity Memorial Gardens in Rice.

There are approximately 500 veterans buried there, and the goal is to place a wreath on each grave.

Anyone wishing to contribute may mail a check to: Nancy Pempel, 31 Echo Lane, Farmville, VA 23901. Make checks payable to: JR-L WA.A.

The price for 1 wreath is $15 or 3 wreaths for $30. All donations are tax deductible and those received by Nov. 20 will be listed in the program. The group invites people to join them in honoring our veterans at the wreath laying ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17 at noon.