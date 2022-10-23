Cook named Employee of the Month

Buildings and Grounds Supervisor for Prince Edward County Randall Cook, has been named Employee of the Month for October 2022. The award was presented to Cook by Board Chair, Odessa H. Pride, Ed.D. and County Administrator, Douglas P. Stanley, at the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

During the presentation, County Finance Manager/Human Resources Crystal Baker, shared an excerpt of Cook’s nomination, “Through Randy’s attention to detail, the Buildings and Grounds Department has significantly improved the operations and appearance of County facilities and instilled pride in the County staff; all of which has been noticed by the citizens.”

This year, amidst his routine operational responsibilities, Randy has adeptly managed a number of capital projects, to include: replacement of the courthouse chiller and courthouse telephone system, replacement of the cannery boiler, installation and upgrade of new signage at County facilities, improvements to parking lots at county facilities, and the renovation of the Courthouse lawn.

“Randy takes pride in his work and the work of his staff. He accepts the challenge to ‘own his areas of responsibility’ and works hard each and every day managing the county-owned facilities,” said Stanley.

To be considered for Employee of the Month, an employee must demonstrate at least one of the County’s core values: customer service, teamwork, innovation initiative, attitude displayed, and positive action. If a Prince Edward County citizen wishes to nominate a county employee for Employee of the Month recognition, contact the County Administrator’s Office at (434) 392-8837.