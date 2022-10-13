Community Band concert set

The Heart of Virginia Community Band is gearing up for their upcoming concert. Shown here, the band practices under the direction of conductor David Ganzert. The concert will be held on Monday, Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m. in Jarman Auditorium at Longwood University. With the theme of “Traveling,” the concert will transport audience members around the world through such pieces as “Gathering in the Glen” (Scotland), “Conquista” (Spain), and “Arirang” (Korea), as well as “Ozark Folk Suite” (Arkansas) and “Open Road” (depicting the joy of the open highway). The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Brent Roberts at brentsroberts@hotmail.com.