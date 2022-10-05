Citizens Bank names new president

Blackstone-based Citizens Bank and Trust, which has locations in Prince Edward County, announced Friday that it has a new president. C.Taylor Quicke has been promoted to the position, with Cetric Gayles taking the spot of executive vice president. Joseph D. Borgerding remains Chief Executive Officer of the Bank and President/Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc., the Bank’s parent company.

Quicke joined the Bank in 2011, following graduation from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science in Finance. A graduate of the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management at UVA’s Darden School of Business, Quicke has most recently served as the Bank’s Senior Vice President/Senior Retail Credit Officer. Gayles graduated from Hampden-Sydney College with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and has 28 years of lending experience. He joined the Bank in 2005 and has served as Senior Vice President/Senior Lender since 2011. Both gentlemen are credited with a number of important accomplishments during their time with the Bank, including providing leadership and strategic direction to the credit and lending functions.

“Mr. Quicke and Mr. Gayles are strong leaders who have consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the company and to the communities that we serve,” said Borgerding. “They have been and will continue to be instrumental to the Bank’s success.”

Citizens Bank and Trust Company was founded in 1873 and is the second oldest independent bank in Virginia. The Bank has eleven locations in the Counties of Amelia, Chesterfield, Nottoway, Mecklenburg, Powhatan and Prince Edward and one location in the City of Colonial Heights.