Charlie Francis Brisentine, 81 of Pamplin, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Brenda Richardson Brisentine for 55 years.

Born in Prospect on April 2, 1941, he was the son of the late Henry Marshall Brisentine and Bessie Roberts Brisentine. He was a member of Piney Ridge United Methodist Church. Charlie retired from Limitorque Corporation with over 30 years of service. He was also a lifelong farmer and served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Brandon Brisentine and wife, Heather, and Rodney K. Brisentine and wife, Kathy; six grandchildren, Tommy, Twila, Elvie, Phoebe, Liam and Harland; one great-grandchild, Rosaleigh and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert, and his sister, Charlotte.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m., Oct. 13, at Piney Ridge United Methodist Church where Pastor Eric Hernandez and Pastor David Drinkard officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service in the church.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Piney Ridge United Methodist Church Building Fund, c/o Mary Tolley, 1043 Little Cub Road, Appomattox, VA 24522 or Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 381, Farmville, VA 23901.

The family would like to give a special thank you to everyone who prayed, sent cards or flowers, and for the kind words during Charlie’s illness.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.