Carolyn Virginia Hodges Crosby, 80 of Orlando, Florida, passed away on Sept. 28. She was the daughter of the late Clarence Marvin Hodges Sr. and Bedie Wingfield Hodges.

Carolyn was born on May 14, 1942. She was born and raised in the New London community. She was brought up in the Bethel Baptist Church in Evington.

She graduated from New London Academy in 1960. In 1964 she earned her BS in Science from former Lynchburg College; in 1968 she earned her Master of Science in PE from University of North Carolina; in 1979 she was inducted into the former Lynchburg College Sports Hall of Fame for basketball and Field Hockey; in 1983 she earned her huge proponent for women’s athletics including basketball, tennis, golf and field hockey.

Her hobbies included photography, scuba diving, traveling with her husband all over the world. She was active in Aloma Church in Orlando with choir and women’s bible study. She also enjoyed creating stained glass art. She was very active with the local Gideon’s Bible Ministries and enjoyed distributing Bibles to local hospitals. Carolyn loved the Lord with all her heart, with all her soul and with all her mind. She emulated the Lord in every way. She was a beautiful daughter of the Lord our Father.

Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of Orlando, Florida, Charles J. Crosby; step-daughters, Wendy Vranes (Jason) of Lynchburg and Michelle Byrd (Robert) of Battle Creek, Michigan; step-son, Les Crosby (Heather) of Parker, Colorado; 14 grandchildren; sister, Sarah Feagan of Lynchburg; nieces, Carey Allocco (Ben) of New York, Faye Routon (Mike) of Madison Heights, Bobbie Bourne (Richard) of Concord and Tommie Lawhorne (Kenneth) of Concord and a host of great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by Clarence Hodges Jr. (Josephine), Thomas Hodges (Juanita) and Phyllis Mann (Bill).

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m., at Tharp Funeral Home in Lynchburg. The family will receive friends for a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Fort Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gideons International: PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214 and designate to Carolyn Crosby – East Orlando Auxiliary Camp Orlando East Camp #U09120.

Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg is assisting the family.