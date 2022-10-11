Oct. 6, 1942 – Oct. 9, 2022

Carolyn J. Harris, 80 of Buckingham, graduated to Eternal Life with Jesus on Oct. 9. Carolyn was born in Tarboro, North Carolina to the late Frank Levy Harrell and the late Susan Jones Vaughan. She was also preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 60 years, Robert A. Harris Sr.; beloved son, Robert (Red) Harris Jr.; brothers, Johnny Harrell and Brandon Harrell and son-in-law, Ron Smith.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan K. Harris and Tammy H. Smith Bush (Robin); daughter-in-law, Yvonne Harris; grandchildren, D. Philip Boggs (Jesse), Stephanie S. Rudolph (Raymond), Patric Boggs, Erica S. Moore (Paul), Christopher Boggs, and Courtney Smith; great-grandchildren Sean Boggs, Annaliese Boggs and Cameron Moore; stepmother, Beatrice Harrell; sisters, Betty Poggioli and Raven Wongus; brothers, Frank Harrell Jr. and Danny Harrell and numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Carolyn was a dedicated Dallas Cowboy and Elvis fan, nearly 50-year follower of The Young and the Restless, and enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, her beloved dogs, and, most importantly, quality time with her family and friends. She devoted much of her life and energy as a caregiver to family and in her career as a nurse. She practiced her profession faithfully and was respected for her integrity and her gift for serving others.

Carolyn would like you to know that her work here is done. She received the call, a sort of an offer you can’t refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6-8 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home, 115 Covington Road, Farmville, VA 23901. Additional visitation and viewing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 1-1:45 p.m., followed by a service at Puckett Funeral Home at 2:15 p.m. before proceeding to Buckingham Community Cemetery, on Route 60 just before Buckingham Courthouse. All are welcome.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.