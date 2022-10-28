Buckingham Middle School FFA students compete at the State Fair

The Buckingham Middle School FFA was very excited to have students attend and compete at the State Fair of Virginia Sept. 27 – 30. The Educational Exposition at the fair is designed to educate youth about all the Commonwealth has to offer in a setting unlike any other. “Virginia’s Largest Outdoor Classroom” provides students an opportunity to experience agriculture, history, technology and natural resources first-hand.

In addition to all the exhibits at the fair, students in Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes also had the chance to showcase what they have learned by competing with other schools through the SkillsUSA program. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry representatives working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. Nine BCMS students were a part of the competition at the recent State Fair.

These agriculture students competed in Forestry Field Day. The team events included two-man crosscut saw, water accuracy, pulpwood log toss, log rolling and cutting a log with a bow saw. The team placed 12th overall. Team members included Trent Ragland, Jackson Smith, Tuck Wooten, Ty Wilkerson, Luke Gilliam, Ryland Carter and Tanner Haines.

BCMS also participated in the Junior Foresters event held at the fair. The Junior Foresters team A included members Luke Gilliam, Ryland Carter and Nakayla Booker. Team B included Samiyah Stanton, Joi Glover, Alexis Meadows and Harmoni Holman. The event, run by the Virginia Department of Forestry, tests students’ knowledge and skills in a variety of activities.

Participants had to identify trees from leaf samples, identify disease and insect problems, and identify the tools used in the forest industry, as well as measuring trees to determine lumber volume and estimating land area. Team A placed seventh as a team and team B placed eighth in the junior division. Individually Ryland Carter placed eighth.

BCMS also had two teams of students participate in the FFA/4H Horse Hippology contest. The contest consisted of three phases. First phase was horse judging where contestants placed two halter classes and two performance. The second phase was an examination where they identified equine breeds, health conditions, conformation faults, color, color patterns, anatomy, disciplines and their proper appointments.

The third phase was a series of stations or tables where all contestants would respond to the station’s requirements. Team A included Dakota Bryant, Brynlee Henson and Alexis Meadows. Team B included Morgan Webb, Ava Taylor and Vaiden Taylor.