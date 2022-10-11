Betty Lou Baldwin, 86, went to be with the Lord Oct. 5. She passed away peacefully at her home in Rice. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Juanita Giles; husband, Charles E. Baldwin; brothers, William (Willie), Kenneth (Shorty) and Edward (Elwood); sisters, Margaret, Mary, and Frances (Tootie); grandson, Tony L. Baldwin and great grandson, Bryce A. Benson.

She is survived by her three children, Charles E. (Chuck) Baldwin Jr. (Windy) of Rice, Terry W. Baldwin (Jennifer) of Farmville and Brenda Cook (Mike) of Farmville; six grandchildren, Rachel, Tasia, Ashlie, Brittany, Holly and Morgan and 13 great grandchildren; brothers, Fred, Jack, Paul and sisters, Anna Mae and Doris.

Betty was an LPN for over 40 years. She worked at the Farmville Hospital and various nursing homes over the years as well as personal care giving with a loving, caring heart. She was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church; she loved the Lord and was always reading her Bible.

Betty, better known as “Memaw” loved to cook, make soups and bake cakes for everyone’s birthdays. She was famous for her fudge peanut butter balls and always shared them generously especially during the holidays. She loved to sew and worked magic with her sewing machine. Her sense of humor and laughter were contagious. She truly loved her family and will be deeply missed but will remain forever in everyone’s hearts.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m., at Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Earl Wallace will be officiating.

Arrangements by Shorter Funeral Home.