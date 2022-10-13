Bernard honored as Player of the Week

Following Hampden-Sydney’s dominant 35-16 win over Ferrum on Saturday, a member of the Tigers has been honored by the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). Fifth-year quarterback Tanner Bernard was chosen as the ODAC Offensive Player of the Week for week six.

Bernard passed for a game-high and career-high 440 yards (33-44) and four touchdowns with two interceptions during the team’s road win at Ferrum on October 8. He completed three of his touchdown passes to freshman wide receiver Mason Cunningham, including scoring plays of 18 yards in the first quarter, 36 yards in the second quarter and 42 yards in the third quarter, along with a 72- yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Jamahdia Whitby in the first quarter on just the second play of the game.

Bernard threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as the Tigers led 28-9 at the intermission. It was his first career 400-yard passing game, and his fourth consecutive 300- plus yard passing game to begin this season (he missed one game due to injury).

Tanner leads the ODAC in passing yards (1435), passing yards per game (358.8), completions (107), completions per game (26.8) and total offense (359.8), is tied for first in passing touchdowns (12), while second in completion percentage (63.3) and passing efficiency (154.5). Entering the weekend, he ranked fourth in NCAA Division III in passing yards per game, and was fifth nationally in completions per game and total offense. The second-year team captain now has eight career 300-yard passing games.

H-SC returns home to welcome ODAC member Averett University on Saturday, October 15, at 1 p.m. on Fulton Field at Lewis C. Everett Stadium. The game will take place during the College’s annual Friends and Family Weekend.