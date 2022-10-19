Applications open for Leadership Farmville

For nearly two decades, The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted Leadership Farmville, a leadership program to help professionals in Farmville connect and grow new ideas.

This leadership program is a five-month program from January to May 2023 with sessions focusing on numerous subjects that affect community growth and quality of life as well as subjects related to governmental operations, leadership, education, economic development and community service. The purpose of the program is to create an expanding pool of people prepared to be leaders in their homes, workplaces and communities.

“Programs like this are common everywhere,” said Executive Director of The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce Anne Tyler Paulek. “What’s so special for a small like Farmville is we have so many vibrant businesses who are willing to come out and participate. It’s cool to see how excited people get.”

During these sessions, participants will have the opportunity to come up with new ideas and projects to benefit Farmville and the surrounding areas. The program takes time to explain the relationship between the community and regional, state and federal governments so that leaders know how to understand how it works and how to effectively implement their ideas.

Many of the projects and ideas that have come from Leadership Farmville have come to life to benefit the community. One example that came from this program is Madeline’s House, a domestic abuse shelter that is now part of the Southside Center for Violence Prevention.

Along with creating new ideas, Leadership Farmville provides an opportunity to bring residents together from diverse backgrounds to promote community-based partnerships. The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce strives to improve the lives of residents in the community by providing provide educational initiatives, promoting tourism, serving as advocates for local business and seeking opportunities to aid a diverse and growing population.

“We are really excited to get things going again,” said Paulek. “Our last session was in 2020 so we only had one in-person session before everything shut down. I’m really looking forward to getting together again and seeing what ideas come out of it.”

This program takes place every other year alternating with the youth program that involves 40 to 60 high school students from the local public schools to learn how to be entrepreneurs and turn their big ideas into a business.

The cost to participate in Leadership Farmville is $150, which can potentially be paid by one’s employer or through possible scholarship opportunities by contacting director@ farmvilleareachamber. org. Applications opened on Oct. 17 and folks can apply by calling (434) 392-3939 or emailing admin@farmvilleareachamber.org.