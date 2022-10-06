After falling to Bridgewater, Hampden-Sydney looks to Ferrum

BRIDGEWATER — Fifth-year quarterback Tanner Bernard (Lynchburg) passed for a game-high 320 yards and one touchdown, but Hampden-Sydney College dropped a 27-17 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football decision at Bridgewater College on Saturday afternoon in Bridgewater. The visiting Tigers took a 10-7 after one quarter, and the contest was tied 10-10 at halftime and 17-17 after three quarters, before the host Eagles added 10 fourth-quarter points-including the game-winning touchdown with 3:43 remaining-for their home win in the ODAC opener for each school.

H-SC is now 1-3 overall, 0-1 in the ODAC, while BC improved to 4-0 overall, 1-0 in the ODAC.

H-SC scored on its first possession of the contest when senior placekicker Jack Breedlove (Atlanta, GA) was successful on a 30-yard field goal, his and the team’s first of the season, for an early 3-0 advantage at 11:20. It capped a 10-play, 52-yard drive that included a 17-yard completion from Bernard to sophomore wide receiver Austin Fernandez (Warrenton) on third-and-eight, along with a 25-yard completion from Bernard to senior tight end David Byler (Virginia Beach) on third-and-two.

BC answered back with a quick score of its own when Malcolm Anderson scored on a 75-yard run at 11:05 on its first offensive play, and Jackson Hendren added the PAT for a 7-3 lead.

The Tigers responded with an 11-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Bernard to Fernandez at 7:02, and the Breedlove PAT provided a 10-7 margin. The possession included completions of 11 yards and 19 yards-on third-and-six-from Bernard to Byler, a nine-yard pass from Bernard to Fernandez on third-and-four, as well as an eight-yard pass from Bernard to junior running back Josh Jones (South Hill) and a six-yard run by Jones.

The Eagles made it a 10-10 contest at the intermission after a 22-yard field goal by Hendren at 7:14 of the second quarter.

BC took the opening possession of the second half and drove for a go-ahead touchdown on a three-yard scoring run by Anderson at 9:57, and another PAT by Hendren gave the Eagles a 17-10 advantage.

H-SC responded accordingly on its first possession of the second half with a six-play, 66-yard drive that ended with a three-yard touchdown run by junior running back Melik Frost (Hardeeville, SC) at 7:55. The PAT by Breedlove tied the contest at 17-17. The possession featured Bernard connecting with freshman wide receiver Mason Cunningham (Arlington) on plays of 18 yards, 19 yards and 17 yards, along with a 12-yard run by Frost-it remained 17-17 after three quarters.

The fourth quarter was dominated by the two defenses with each team trading a couple of punts each before the Tigers turned the ball over on a fumble at their own 29-yard line with 5:44 left to play. BC took advantage of the turnover and scored on an eight-yard touchdown run by Albert Mensah at 3:43, and the PAT by Hendren made it 24-17.

Following another H-SC turnover, this time on downs, the Eagles added a late 28-yard field goal by Hendren with just 20-seconds on the clock to provide for the final 27-17 margin.

Bernard passed for his game-high 320 yards (26-44) and one touchdown with no interceptions for H-SC. Frost rushed for 33 yards on 14 attempts and one touchdown. Fernandez had a game-high and career-high 135 yards receiving on eight receptions and one touchdown, while Byler finished with 85 yards receiving on seven catches, and Cunningham added 68 yards receiving on six receptions.

Junior safety Will Pickren (Mount Pleasant, SC) finished with eight tackles, including two for loss, and one interception to lead the Tigers on defense. Sophomore safety Joseph Pierre (Mobile, AL) and sophomore linebacker Jackson Lott (Norfolk) each finished with seven tackles-each with a tackle for loss, as well. Junior cornerback Tobias Lafayette (Charleston, SC) also had an interception and two tackles.

Anderson passed for 121 yards (10-18) with two interceptions for BC, adding a game-high 107 yards rushing on seven carries and two touchdowns, while Jaylen Wood passed for 105 yards (5-9) and no interceptions. Mensah had 90 yards rushing on 22 attempts and one touchdown. Viante Tucker had 104 yards receiving on three receptions. Aaron Moore finished with a game-high 10 tackles for the Eagles.

H-SC remains on the road next weekend as the Tigers will play at ODAC opponent Ferrum College on Saturday, October 8, at 3:30 p.m. in Ferrum.