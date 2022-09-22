Work continues on schools, Randolph Fire Department

Construction work continues with both Cumberland County Public Schools and the area’s fire departments. Cumberland supervisors heard updates on both projects during their Tuesday, Sept. 13 meeting, while learning about other efforts and a resignation. Here’s a breakdown of what was discussed.

ROOF REPAIRS ALMOST DONE

Work is almost finished on Cumberland County Middle School’s roof. Assistant Superintendent for Cumberland County Public Schools

Dr. Elizabeth Jamerson, told the board the project should be finished by the end of this week. All the repair work was paid for with grant funding, so it won’t come out of the district’s regular budget.

Also, you might have noticed that the old bleachers at Cumberland High are missing. The district is in the process of getting all new seating.

“We had hoped to be finished with them before football season started, but that supply chain issue is real,” Jamerson told supervisors.

SUPERVISORS SIGN OFF ON STATE FUNDING

Cumberland schools also received an extra $56,882.33 from the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Department of Education. To be clear, the district can’t pick and choose how the money is spent. These are grant funds, given to be used for specific purposes.

For example, $13,200 will be used in the district’s COVID-19 testing program. That’s active from kindergarten through 12th grade. Another $13,682.33 will go toward recruiting and retaining school bus drivers in the district. The remaining $30,000 will also be used in staff recruiting and retaining efforts.

Jamerson came to the board because Cumberland supervisors had to approve the budget appropriation, which they did unanimously.

FIRE DEPARTMENT WORK STARTS IN FOUR MONTHS

Also last week, supervisors learned that the construction contract has been approved for the Randolph Volunteer Fire Department. Materials have been ordered for the project and work is expected to begin in January 2023. The full project is expected to take 180 days to finish, which means it should be done by the end of June. When the Randolph addition is finished, it will help provide 24-hour emergency medical services (EMS) in the southern and central portions of Cumberland County.

In other fire department news, the board learned that Chief of Cumberland Fire and EMS Tom Perry has submitted his resignation. Supervisors were informed that Perry plans to dedicate his time to his full-time job with Chesterfield EMS. Cumberland is working to fill that position.