Who’s running in local elections? Here’s a look at the candidates

Who’s running for office in local elections? That’s a question we’ve received several times here at The Herald and we’re doing a couple things to answer it.

Early voting started across the region on Friday, Sept. 23. As a result, residents of Buckingham, Cumberland and Prince Edward counties can now cast a ballot for their preferred candidates in general and special elections.

So today, we’re detailing everyone that’s running, along with a reminder about how this early voting stuff works. In the weeks to come, we’ll be sending out Q & As to the candidates, while also putting together a primer of sorts, providing information on each one. If you have any questions you want us to ask any of our local candidates in the Q & As, please send them to editor@farmvilleherald.com.

A quick note about one of our local elections. In Farmville, no one filed to run for the Ward A seat on town council. That means it’ll be a race of write-in candidates. We’ll go more into what this means later this week.

As for now, however, here’s a look at the candidates in our region.

For voters in Prince Edward County:

House of Representatives (5th District)

Joshua M. Throneburg

Robert G. “Bob” Good

Board of Supervisors (District 1)

Peter Gur

Harrison Jones

Board of Supervisors (District 2)

Carol R. Stiff

Clinton D. “Clint” Mooney

Victor Thomas “Bill” Jenkins

Board of Supervisors (District 7)

Brett V. “Cannon” Watson

R. Bruce Davis



For voters in the Town of Farmville:

Mayor

Town Council- At large seat

Thomas M. Pairet

Town Council- Ward B seat

Town Council- Ward C seat

A. D. “Chuckie” Reid

Town Council- Ward A seat

No one filed to run for the seat

For voters in Buckingham County:

House of Representatives (5th District)

Joshua M. Throneburg

Robert G. “Bob” Good

School Board (District 6)

Michelle V. Ford

Maynard C. Ritchie

For voters in Cumberland County:

House of Representatives (5th District)

Joshua M. Throneburg

Robert G. “Bob” Good

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Jason Moore

Wendy J. Hannah

Where can I vote early?

Now that we’ve covered who’s running, the question is where can you go to cast a ballot before November. Early voting is limited to one location in each of our counties. In Buckingham, that place is the basement of the Registrar’s office, located at 13360 W. James Anderson Highway. Starting on Sept. 23, residents can vote Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This continues up until Nov. 4, the Friday before the general election.

The Buckingham County registrar’s office will also be open for early voting on the last two Saturdays before Election Day. Those dates are October 29 and November 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In Prince Edward County, early voting happens at the county courthouse. That’s located at 111 S. Main Street in Farmville. Much like in Buckingham, early voting happens Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Finally, in Cumberland County, you can vote early at the registrar’s office. That’s at 1487 Anderson Highway in Cumberland.

What do I need to bring?

Finally, to vote early, you will need to do a few things. First, you’ll need to provide your name and address. Second, you have to show an ID. Acceptable IDs include a driver’s license, DMV-issued ID card, employee ID card with a photo, US Military ID or government-issued ID card. You can also use a recent utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck containing your name and address.

If you haven’t registered to vote in this year’s elections yet, there’s still time. The deadline to register and vote in this November’s election is Tuesday, Oct. 12.

That Oct. 12 deadline also goes for people who just moved. Regardless of where you moved from, be it out of state or just the county next door, you must get your registration updated by Oct. 12. You can do that at your local registrar’s office, which can be found by clicking here.