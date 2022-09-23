Watson named 2022 Christmas Mother

Patsy Watson has been named the Christmas Mother of 2022 by the Prince Edward Christmas Mother (PECM) organization.

“We chose Patsy Watson as this year’s Christmas Mother because we were searching for someone deeply involved in our community and she was the perfect candidate,” PECM President Jennifer Vitale said.

Watson is a long-time resident of Prince Edward County. She and her husband own Watson Insurance Agency and raised their four children here. Patsy was instrumental in the founding of the Southside Virginia YMCA. She also worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to ensure all in our community had access to COVID vaccinations.

Additionally, she founded the Interfaith Collective called Farmville Cares, which brings together community members from all faiths, for special projects. Their projects include community education, hosting remembrance vigils, working with refugee families, and more. Patsy is a current board member of the Southside YMCA and is a retired community health educator and swim coach.

What is the Christmas Mother group?

PECM is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to provide Prince Edward County families in need with toys, books and other gift items during the holiday season, by collecting toys and gifts and setting up a donation day event for parents and children to pick out what they like.

The organization was established in 2016 by a small group of women in Prince Edward County who wanted to make a difference in the lives of those in need.

“I have admired what the Christmas Mother program of past years and their volunteers have accomplished for the families of Prince Edward, and I look forward to assisting them this year to continue their mission to brighten the holidays for vulnerable families,” Patsy Watson said.

A “Stuff the Truck” event to gather donations will be held 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Nov. 19, location to be announced closer to the date. Haley Automall of Farmville will provide the trucks; the community is asked to load them up with toys for the Christmas Mother distribution. Haley has been a partner in the PECM fundraising for the past few years.

Distribution will be held Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Firemen’s Sports Arena at 1328 Zion Hill Road in Farmville.

“Your generosity to the Prince Edward Christmas Mother effort will ensure that our local families can enjoy the holidays,” said Watson.

How can I sign up?

If you live in Prince Edward County and believe you could use assistance for your child(ren) during the holidays, please follow them on Facebook and stay tuned for local announcements about application days. Application forms will be available online at their website pechristmasmother.com, at the schools, at the library and at DSS. Application sign-up days will be held in early November.

The organization works directly with Prince Edward County Social Services, the public schools, local churches and other nonprofit organizations to identify those in need to ensure they have access to the program that the organization provides. Last year, PECM provided toys and other items for 300 children in the County.

To donate to the PECM, visit pechristmasmother.com/donate; $100 sponsors one child. They also take donations of new toys, books, hats and gloves. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, please email the organization at pechristmasmother@ gmail.com.