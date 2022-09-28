Walk for Life event held

The Pregnancy Support Center of Southside Virginia (PSC) held the second of its annual Walk for Life events on Saturday, Sept. 10, starting at the Main St. entrance of the High Bridge Trail. The route was approximately 3 miles on the beautiful High Bridge Trail. The PSC was delighted to see 176 walkers who raised $12,106.08 in support of this ministry. The PSC is a nonprofit (501c3) that provides limited obstetric ultrasounds, lab quality pregnancy testing, peer counseling, education, and material assistance at no cost to eight counties including Prince Edward. For more about the event or the organization, visit https://www.pscsupport.org/.