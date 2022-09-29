Trents Mill News — It’s a time for area birthdays and anniversaries

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Patricia Woodfin of Dillwyn on Oct. 2; Ahlonah Jackson of Farmville on Oct. 3 and Howard Dale Midkiff of Wingina on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

A special happy anniversary wish goes out this week to Dan “Shot” and Betty Jo LeSueur of Dillwyn. Their anniversary is this coming Thursday, Oct. 6.

Our thoughts and prayers go out this week to the sick and shut in everywhere.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Oct. 8. That’ll be held at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update.

Also, the Landfill Alert Committee will host their 5th annual barbeque fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 16. That’ll be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of the Luther P. Jackson School, located at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. Pre-orders of pulled pork barbeque by the pint will be $12 or 2 for $20. You can pre-order by email at nomeqalandfill@lovecentralva.com or by phone at 804-308-5748. There will also be bake sales and fall drawings for giveaways.

Rene Marion and Peggy Dunlavy of Cumberland spent a few days visiting Peggy’s brother and family in Venice, Florida last week. A nice time was had by all.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. at Mount Tabor Baptist Church. The church is located at 4898 Bridgeport Rd. in Arvonia. All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the October program. If you have a piece of slate with a story to tell, please bring it with you. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.