Trent’s Mill News — Heading out on an eight-day mission trip

Our thoughts and prayers are sent out this week to Nicole Boyles Dickson. Formerly of Cumberland (and) now living in Georgia, Nicole and 34 others are on a eight-day mission trip to El Salvador.

Our thoughts and prayers also go out this week to a very special couple, John Binns and his wife Joan of Cumberland.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Charlotte Davis of New Canton on Sunday, Sept. 18, Gene Absher of Dillwyn on Monday, Sept. 19, Scott Midkiff of of Cumberland on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Linda Shifflett of Dillwyn and Sherry Midkiff of Cumberland, both having birthdays on Thursday, Sept. 22.

A very special happy anniversary wish goes out this week to Kevin and Rene Marion of Cumberland on Friday, Sept. 17.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. Our continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

Our thoughts and prayers go out this week to the sick and shut in everywhere

Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 6277 Cartersville Rd. in New Canton, will be hosting a fall festival & hunting and fishing expo on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The day will include a bounce house, face painting, petting zoo, fire trucks and antique cars, archery and 22 raffle range, corn hole and games and cake walk. Also there will be hot dogs, drinks, chips and desserts. Come join us for a free fun filled family event.

Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 North James Madison Hwy. in the Gold Hill area of New Canton, will be hosting fall revival services beginning Sunday, Sept. 25 through Tuesday, Sept. 27. On Sunday, Sept. 25 join us for a potluck supper at 5:30 p.m. followed by revival services at 7 p.m. with special music to feature Smokey Wilson of Concord. On Monday, Sept. 26, service time will be at 7 p.m. with special music to feature “All For Christ Male Chorus”. For Tuesday, Sept. 27, service time will be at 7 p.m. with special music to feature Tommy and Debbie England of Dillwyn. Guest speaker for the revival will be Pastor Garry Sims. All are cordially invited to attend.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.