Stanley Eugene Drake Jr. age 62 of Cullen, passed away on September 23, 2022 at his residence. He was the son of the late Stanley Eugene Drakes Sr. and Carol Shelton Drake.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Haskins Drake of the home; daughters, Ashley N. Drake and Aaliyah J. Drake, both of Cullen; sisters, Karen Stinson and Sonya Drake, both of Richmond; brothers-in-law, Howard H. Haskins (Andres) of Quinton and Sam T. Haskins, Jr. (Nancy) of Cullen; sisters-in-law, Dale H. Lee of Farmville and Vickie H. Lee of Prospect; aunt, Alice Williams of Richmond; uncle, David Lee Drake of Enid, Oklahoma; stepmother, Eleanor Drake of Aylett; niece, Talia Stinson of Richmond; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal. Public viewing will begin on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. and the family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home in Charlotte Court House. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home of Charlotte Court House.