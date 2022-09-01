Sorority completes community service projects

Members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority Incorporated®, Kappa Rho Omega Chapter, recently completed a Target 5: Global Impact project. The sorority engages in community service projects that have an international impact and partners with organizations that make a difference worldwide.

Thirty-five pairs of shoes were donated at the Soles 4 Souls office location drop off in Richmond. Another 30 pairs of shoes were donated to DSW (Designer Shoe Warehouse), which is a Soles4Souls donation location in Midlothian.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated® is a community service organization whose motto is “Service to all Mankind.”