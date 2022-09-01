Sorority completes community service projects

Published 11:00 am Thursday, September 1, 2022

By Staff Report

Members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority Incorporated®, Kappa Rho Omega Chapter, recently completed a Target 5: Global Impact project. The sorority engages in community service projects that have an international impact and partners with organizations that make a difference worldwide.

Thirty-five pairs of shoes were donated at the Soles 4 Souls office location drop off in Richmond. Another 30 pairs of shoes were donated to DSW (Designer Shoe Warehouse), which is a Soles4Souls donation location in Midlothian.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated® is a community service organization whose motto is “Service to all Mankind.”

More News

Pilot program could help solve housing problem

Parking lot improvements scheduled

Area students qualify for free school meals

News Briefs — week of September 2, 2022

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections