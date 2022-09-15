Several students make Big South Presidential Honor Roll

Three Farmville residents were among the 141 Longwood student-athletes who made the Big South Presidential Honor Roll. The Big South Conference and Longwood University both released the list over the weekend.

In order to make the Presidential Honor Roll, students had to maintain at least a 3.0 grade point average (GPA) during the 2021-22 academic year. The honors come as Longwood also announced the school’s best year in the classroom. Lancer student-athletes posted a 3.21 cumulative GPA for the 2021-22 academic year. That’s the highest since the school started tracking GPA data in 2008.

The 141 honorees marks the second most in Longwood’s Division I era and a third straight year with at least 125 selections to the Big South Conference’s annual Presidential Honor Roll. Sixty-five percent of 189 countable student-athletes appeared on the list.

LOCAL STUDENTS MAKE THE LIST

Hunter Gilliam was one of those Longwood student-athletes on the list. Gilliam, a redshirt junior who plays first base for the Lancers’ baseball team, is a Farmville native who graduated from Fuqua School. Saad Khan is another Farmville resident who made the list. The sophomore and Prince Edward High School graduate runs on the Longwood Men’s Cross Country team. Finally, there’s Harper Melton. The senior midfielder on Longwood’s Women’s Lacrosse team is a Farmville native and graduate of Fuqua School.

SOME EARN BIG SOUTH COMMISSIONER’S AWARD

Of the 141 Big South Presidential Honor Roll selections, eight across five Longwood programs maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA to earn the prestigious Big South Commissioner’s Award. THat list includes Haley Moomau (Women’s Lacrosse), Ethain Laing (Men’s Soccer), Nathaniel Wong (Men’s Soccer), Madison Hommey (Women’s Soccer), Peri Kraft (Women’s Soccer), Mason Basdikis (Softball), Alexis Wayland (Softball), and Nina Hederich (Women’s Tennis).

Along with Longwood’s eight Commissioner’s Award recipients, 40 Longwood student-athletes earned Gold reward honors for a GPA between 3.75-3.99, and 36 earned Silver Awards recognition for marks between 3.50-3.74.

LONGWOOD STUDENTS ON THE BIG SOUTH PRESIDENTIAL HONOR ROLL

Baseball – Hunter Gilliam, Logan Berrier, Eric Chorba, Dominick D’Ercole, Eliot Dix, Lloyd Dominguez, Noak Eaker, Sean Gibbons, Kevin Gunn, Corbin McCloud, Andrew Potojecki, Jack Schnell, Cole Taylor, Kevin Warunek and Jim White.

Men’s Basketball – Jesper Granlund, Trey Hicks, D.A. Houston, Nate Lliteras, Cameron O’Conner, Deshaun Wade, Zac Watson and C.J. Williams.

Men’s Cross Country – Alexander Daniel, Nick Howell, Zachary Lam, Nicholas O’Keeffe, Ethan Pettyjohn, Saad Khan, Michael Wiley and Connor Williams.

Men’s Golf – Brendan Dunphy, Daniel George, Ryan Hammer, Scott Jordan and Nicholas Rakes.

Men’s Soccer – Daniel Ahrens, Kidus Assefa, Tosin Ayokunle, Mason Butcher, Paul Caspar, Miles Cooper, Ander Extaniz, Matthew Fitzer, Wesley Forst, Justin Gates, Markus Gronli, Jonas Kalchner, Ethan Laing, Sawyer Meehan, Andrew Messick, Lucas Muller, Fabio Podmelle, Anthony Roland, Andrew Short, Sillah Suwaneh, Leif Vanslyke, Matt Ward, Ben Wilkinson, Justin Wilson and Nat Wong.

Men’s Tennis – Luis Fernando Dos Reis, Guillermo Jimenez Cagigas, Rosen Naydenov and Ernest Rocabert.

Women’s Basketball – Brooke Anya, Kennedy Calhoun, Geassy Germano, Jael Hall, Briana Johns, Kyla McMakin, Tra’Dayja Smith, Bel Tillett and Milou Vennema.

Women’s Cross Country – Bailey Deaver, Caroline Fairbanks, Caroline Fritz, Aislinn Garcia, Kiersten Witt and Maddie Foster.

Women’s Golf – Erica Feuerhelm, Grace Huffman, Peyton Schaffer and Bobbi Uhl.

Women’s Lacrosse – Rachel Abraham, Katie Call, Amelia Carlile, Lauren Cerretani, Molly Flynn, Nicole Fordyce, Keelyn Haarhoff, Julia Koenig, Claire Libby, Harper Melton, Haley Moomau, Ainsley Rowlison, Ellie Rumbaugh, Emily Smith, Gretchen Thomas and Hannah Tirrell.

Women’s Soccer – Amanda Arnone, Megan Baker, Kylie Cahill, Kyleigh Cox, Ava Davis, Alex Dinger, Layne Fadely, Catharine Forst, Julia Gill, Sophia Guagliano, Madison Hommey, Jordan Horacek, Sadie Kerns, Peri Kraft, Mary Levush, Madison Lockamy, Alayna Palamar, Mikayla Schuetz, Grace Taylor, Danielle Toone, Isabelle Villarreal and Kiersten Yuhas.

Softball – Sydney Backstrom and Mason Basdikis.