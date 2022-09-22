September Employee of the Month recognized

At the September Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors meeting, Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Deputy, Sgt. Kimberly Green, was honored as the County’s September Employee of the Month. Sgt. Green’s responsibilities include courtroom security, courthouse security and civil process. She has been with the County for four years.

During the presentation County Finance Manager Crystal Baker, shared an excerpt of Sgt. Green’s nomination, “Sgt. Green is an excellent employee who has a positive attitude and always goes above and beyond. She serves the County of Prince Edward with everything she has and is a true asset. She is a true leader who leads by example and has received multiple nominations for her daily outstanding performance.”

“Sgt. Green is dedicated and tireless,” said Prince Edward County Sheriff Tony Epps. “There is no task assigned to her that she won’t take on and conquer. She manages her duties well and is a reliable and knowledgeable law enforcement professional. To say I’m proud of her is an understatement.”

“I am also quite proud that Sgt. Green is the third employee of the sheriff’s office to be recognized for this award. I think this speaks to the dedication of my employees and their service to County residents,” continued Sheriff Epps.

To be considered for Employee of the Month, an employee must demonstrate at least one of the County’s core values: customer service, teamwork, innovation initiative, attitude displayed and positive action. If a Prince Edward County citizen wishes to nominate a county employee for Employee of the Month recognition, contact Crystal Baker at (434) 392-8837.