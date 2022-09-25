SEC, CoBank support Piedmont Senior Resources

Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) and banking partner CoBank donated a combined $15,000 to the Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging (PSR)recently, supporting the regional organization’s work to help those who are 60 and older.

Meeting Friday, Sept. 16 at the agency’s headquarters on South Main Street in Farmville, SEC President and CEO Jason Loehr presented matching $7,500 checks to Executive Director Justine Young.

The contributions from the Cooperative and CoBank’s Sharing Success program will enable PSR to purchase and install a walk-in cooler to store fresh produce for its clients who are homebound and those who pick up food or enjoy a meal at the agency’s senior centers. PSR has 550 nutrition clients in Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties, and the agency said that number is steadily increasing.

SEC provides electricity for members in portions of these same counties.

“We are so grateful to SEC and CoBank for their generous donations to our meals program,” Young said. “That cooler means we will be able to provide more fresh, nutritious food for our clients, certainly a benefit to them maintaining their health. We so appreciate like-minded businesses like SEC and CoBank that care about and give back to their communities.”

“Having fresh vegetables and fruits is a key to maintaining a healthy diet,” Loehr said. “I am so pleased that we can partner with PSR to make sure residents in some of the same counties we serve with electricity have nutritious food every day. SEC applauds all the work PSR is doing across the area.”

Besides the meals program, PSR provides the region’s 60 and over population with advocacy and health services, information and referrals, at-home services, assistance with legal questions and guidance on Medicare and insurance. The private, nonprofit agency works to help seniors lead independent lives and remain safely in their homes.

Loehr added that one of the foundational principles at SEC is Concern for Community. He said that means helping organizations like PSR, donating to numerous other worthy groups, providing scholarships for high school graduates, sponsoring events and supporting the area’s economic development efforts. Loehr said SEC is committed to enhancing the area it serves with electricity.