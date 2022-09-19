Search continues for missing North Carolina man in Twin Lakes State Park

GREEN BAY – The search continues for a missing North Carolina man who disappeared over the weekend at Twin Lakes State Park.

Virginia State Police, officials from Virginia State Parks and the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office are all trying to determine where Jim Faggione is. The 51-year-old North Carolina resident was last seen at Twin Lakes State Park at 8:12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. He had gone hiking that day in the park. Since then, no one has been able to call, text or otherwise get in touch with the man. His Black Chevy Silverado truck was found in a Twin Lakes parking lot and he is believed to still be on foot somewhere in the park.

The Virginia State Police describe Faggione as standing approximately 5’8” tall with short grayish, salt and pepper hair. Officials say it’s possible the missing North Carolina man could have gotten lost and strayed off park grounds. As a result, they’re asking local residents to search their own area.

“The ground search is on-going, and we are asking all property owners in the vicinity of Twin Lakes State Park, to please walk your property and search all outbuildings,” said Prince Edward County Sheriff L.A. Epps. “If you find anything that indicates someone has been on your property or if you think you saw him in the park, please call 911, the Sheriff’s Office at 434-392-8101, or Twin Lakes State Park at 434-253-0354.”