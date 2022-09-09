Road work planned

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations:

Buckingham County:

• Route 683 – Road closure. Motorists should expect delays due to a culvert replacement project on Route 683 in Buckingham County. Route 683 (Saw Mill Road) will be temporarily closed from Route 608 (Deer Run Road) to Route 15 (James Madison Hwy.) Road closure began Aug. 8, and is planned until Sept. 30.

• Route 756 (Wise Ridge Road) – Rural rustic project.

• Note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

• Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November 2022.

• Note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

• Route 15 (Farmville Road at Intersection of Rte. 133/692 Kingsville Road) – Road construction ongoing with lane closures expected with traffic running on maintenance stone at times along Route 15. Roundabout traffic configuration established on Wednesday Aug. 17. Use caution during changing road conditions & traffic patterns.

• Route 730 (School House Road) – Rural rustic project.

• Route 744 (Whispering Woods Road) – Rural rustic project.

• Note districtwide activities above.