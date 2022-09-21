Riley Grace Whitus, 16, was tragically taken from us to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 15. Riley touched everyone who was lucky enough to know her with light, gifts, strong opinions and laughter. A junior at Nottoway High School, she was a National Scholar, National Honor Society Member and like her favorite sunflower – a bright spot to her loyal group of friends. Riley was idolized and adored by her cousins and, as her Pop Pop always joked – “his favorite granddaughter.” She was a gifted actress, dancer and artist. Whatever Riley put her mind to, she gave 100 percent of her heart and did it well. Whether working as 4-H Senior Counselor or reading stories to her Uncle Jeff’s boys, Riley was a nurturer and a leader.

She is survived by her mother, Amy Martin Whitus; father, Rodney Whitus and wife Deserae; brother, Shane Whitus; maternal grandparents, Walt (Pop Pop) and Cheryl (Grammie) Martin; uncles, Jeffrey Martin, his wife, Abby, and their children, Jeffrey Jr., Matthew and Nathan, Duane Whitus and wife, Kathy, Ralph Whitus and Lisa, cousin’s Travis and Greg and aunt, Denae O’Brien and her husband, Tommy, cousin’s Kaitlin and Kenna.

Riley was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Ray and Nancy Whitus; maternal great grandparents James and Anna Mae Rutter and great aunt and uncle Harvie and Rebecca Whitus.

Visitation was held at Puckett Funeral Home, Farmville, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 4-8 p.m., with a memorial service held at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or your local SPCA.

