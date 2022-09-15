Richard James Miller, 59 of Greenbay, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3. Richard is preceded in death by his twin brother, Stephen Miller.

He is survived by his mother, Carol Parham; sister, Patricia Miner; son, Ryan Miller and daughter by marriage, Casey Butwin. Richard loved and adored Ryan and Casey for the wonderful people they are and the home and care they gave to him. Richard is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as several close friends.

The family will have a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate , in Richard’s memory.

Arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Homes of Blackstone and Crewe. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com.