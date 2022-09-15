Richard “Dick” Brackett Whitlock, 67, of Powhatan went to be with the Lord on Sept. 11. Dick shared his love for life and hospitable spirit with all – having never met a stranger. He loved greatly and was greatly loved by many. His life was full and it always resonated in his smile. Adventures with any of his sidekicks always included ice cream, food, and exploring – the car never sat idle too long.

Ministry to others was the heart of who Dick was and what he aspired to share. Whether with members of Muddy Creek Baptist Church or sitting with a friend in his yard, Dick’s love of the Lord shown through his words and actions.

Dick enjoyed the companionship and shared commitment to the Powhatan Community and serving others through his involvement with the Powhatan Emergency Services (at age of 15), Powhatan Historical Society, and anywhere where he could serve and bless others.

Dick loved and had a childlike heart for adventure and trying new things that inspired many of his friends in the Fox & Hound Group (Founding Member), “The Gang” Saturday dinner group, Man Church, Men’s Fellowship Meeting held at Love Covenant Fellowship Church and his Muddy Creek Family.

Dick had many special friends throughout his life. There were a few he knew and cherished for most of his life including Craig Hawkins (Reenie), Buddy Johnson, Becky Christian (Joe), Cindy Lambert (Kenny), Ronnie Lambert, John Hoover (Sheila) and Winfree Palmore (Ann).

Dick greatly appreciated the support and comradery with his co-workers at CACI.

He was preceded in death by his parents Julian Melvin Whitlock and Evelyn Maxey Whitlock and his brother Madison Whitlock.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa J. Whitlock; twin brother, Melvin Maxey Whitlock (Judy) of Nottoway; mother-in-law, Nancy McKenney; sister-in-laws, Diane Whitlock, Patricia Parker (Bob) and Amanda Mueller (Geoff); brother-in-laws, David McKenney (Patti) and Alan McKenney; nephews, Julian Madison Whitlock (Justin), Edward Ray Moore Jr. (Hannah), Ryan Parker (Hillary), Adam Parker (Gabby), Colby McKenney and nieces, LaTisha Wimmer (Ben), Morgan Black (Will), Camden McKenney, Madison Mueller, Emma McKenney, Kelsey Mueller and Reagan McKenney.

The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 16, from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home located at 3215 Anderson Highway (Rt. 60), Powhatan, VA 23139. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at 2 pm, in the Powhatan United Methodist Church located at 2253 Rosson Road, Powhatan, VA 23139. Interment Powhatan Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Muddy Creek Baptist Church – Missions Team (Powhatan), Gideons International, God’s Pit Crew (Danville) or Powhatan Historical Society (Powhatan). Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.