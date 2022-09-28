Ralph Brady Smith Sr. born October 2, 1937 passed away peacefully on September 24, 2022 at the age of 84. Previously residing in Oxford, North Carolina. Ralph returned to his birthplace of Farmville 18 months ago.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents Obern B. Smith and Lura Garris Smith, his brother George, his nephew Fred and his great-great-granddaughter Kylie.

Survivors include one daughter Deborah S. Hartman of Farmville. One son Ralph B. Smith Jr. and wife Cindy of Frankfort, Kentucky. One brother Roy Smith of Portsmouth. Five grandchildren Kevin and Jason (Crystal) Baker and Mathew, Eric and Cassie Smith. Six great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter, nieces, and nephews.

At Ralph’s request no service will be held.

Special thanks to the staff of Centra Hospice for their care and compassion.