Piedmont Health District staff visits Longwood

Published 9:28 am Thursday, September 15, 2022

By Staff Report

The Piedmont Health District staff attended the Longwood University Health Fair on Sept 1. The event was well attended by students and others on campus, giving the health department  the opportunity to reach the college age population in the community. From left, pictured here are Community Resource Manager Quincy Handy, and COVID-19 Contact Tracers Cassandra Garrett and Kaycie Porter as well as a visitor to the booth.

