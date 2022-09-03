Peyton Turner receives Girl Scout Silver Award

One Cumberland Middle School student was honored this month for achieving the Girl Scout Silver Award. Eighth grader Peyton Turner received the honor for her project at Bear Creek Lake State Park, focusing on environmental stewardship.

Turner worked with a sister Girl Scout to install an anti-litter basket station next to the steps leading to the picnic area and the beach. These reusable baskets can be used by park guests to collect any trash they see on the beach or nearby grass or hiking areas. Then they can dispose of what’ve been collected, helping to keep the park clean for all guests, as well as wildlife and the lake ecosystem.

Turner learned to budget, plan and construct her project while collaborating with park staff and community members.

What is the Girl Scout Silver Award?

Since 1912, Girl Scouts have been making meaningful, sustainable change in their communities and around the world. The Silver Award is the highest award a Cadette (6-8th grader) can achieve, and less than 10% of Girl Scouts of this level receive this honor. It gives girls the chance to work as a team with another Girl Scout or as an individual. They focus on projects that make lasting change in their communities, and at least 50 hours of planning, preparation and service are required to fulfill the multi-step guidelines for this High Award.

In Cumberland, Girl Scouts are served by the Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia (GSCV) Council. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, call or (804) 746-0590 or visit www.comgirlscouts.org.