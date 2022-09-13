Norman McClung Van Der Veer Sr., 93 of Thomas Jefferson Highway, Charlotte Court House, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Joyce Morris Van Der Veer for 69 years.

Born in Lexington, on July 7, 1929, he was the son of the late June Fulwider and Milton L. Van Der Veer. He was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church and a U.S. Air Force veteran serving in the Korean War. He retired from Virginia Power as lead lineman and after retirement worked as a ground’s keeper for the Virginia State Police. Norman was a devoted Christian, ordained Deacon, and a loving husband, father, papa, son and son-in-law. He spent many hours helping family and neighbors and performing mission works. He loved visiting with people and never knew a stranger.

He is survived by his daughters, Cora June St. John, Marjorie Finch and husband, Doug, and Regina Trent and husband, Johnny all of Charlotte Court House; a son, Norman Van Der Veer Jr. (Joan Roach) of Pamplin; seven grandchildren, Christopher (Roxane) St. John, Caryn (Billy) Rundstrom, Cameron (Brandy) St. John, Barry Van Der Veer, Erin Finch (Jeff Scruggs), Samantha (James) Elder and Adam Trent-Carlson (Dave); ten great-grandchildren, Jeremy (Amy) St. John, Jacob, Jenna, and Peyton St. John, Layla Rundstrom, Cameron and Brooklyn St. John, Noah Harris, Ethan and Emma Elder; two great-great-grandchildren, Ian and Molly St. John; niece, Rhonda Butler; nephew, Dave Morris; longtime caregiver and devoted friend, Barbara Hunter and caregiver, Catherine Pankey.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Craig St. John; daughter-in-law, Nancy Van Der Veer; son-in-law, Carroll St. John and brother-in-law, Ronald T. Morris.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, at Spring Creek Baptist Church by the Rev. Dennis Smith and the Rev. Paul McLinden. Entombment followed in the church cemetery.

The family received friends at his residence on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1 – 4 p.m. and following the service in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Spring Creek Baptist Church, 918 Darlington Heights Road, Cullen, VA 23934 or the American Cancer Society, c/o Shelia Jones, 5650 Thomas Jefferson Highway, Charlotte C.H., VA 23923.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

An online condolence may be sent by visiting www. robinsonfhome@aol.com.