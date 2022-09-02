News Briefs — week of September 2, 2022

Garbage route changes for Labor Day

Labor Day brings a change for Farmville residents: no garbage pickup. The town put out a notice saying there will be no residential or business garbage pickup on Monday, along with no cardboard pickup and no miscellaneous or brush pickup.

Instead, everything gets pushed back a day next week. Monday’s residential and business pickups will happen this coming Tuesday, Sept. 6. The normal Tuesday pickup will happen on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The Wednesday route will be picked up on Thursday, Sept. 8. Everything will be back to normal with the routes as of Friday, Sept. 9.

Town officials ask that residents have rollouts at the curb by 7 a.m. each day. Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday next week, with brush picked up as time permits.

Public hearing coming up

The Farmville Town Council will hold a public hearing about signs during their Wednesday, Sept. 14 meeting. The proposed change involves what is and isn’t allowed for B-2 and B-3 zoning districts. The proposal would limit businesses in those districts to no more than two square feet of signage per linear foot of street frontage for freestanding buildings or store frontage for in-line shopping centers. It also would limit all businesses, so that “in no case” would anyone have a display greater than 150 square feet.

Looking for candidates

The Town of Farmville needs some volunteers to serve on the Industrial Development Authority. In order to qualify, a candidate just has to reside in the town’s corporate limits and have an interest in the economic growth of the region. You can pick up an application at the Clerk of Court’s office, 116 North Main Street in Farmville.

Completed applications should be returned to the Clerk of Council’s Office, P.O. Drawer 368, Farmville, VA 23901 or emailed to mmckay@farmvilleva.com by Friday, Sept. 9. For additional information or questions, please call (434) 392-9465.

Time to take on the Avalanche

There’s an open challenge going up this Sunday at Twin Lakes State Park. Beginning at 1 p.m., residents can try and tackle the Avalanche. And by tackle, we mean eat a 20-scoop behemoth of ice cream within one hour. Individuals and groups can compete. The individual winners receive a Virginia State Parks gift certificate, while groups just get bragging rights.

Now there are a few rules involved. It costs $20 to enter and you have to sign up by Saturday, Sept. 3, by calling the park office at (434) 392-3435. Spoons will be provided and park staff will scoop and weigh the product to ensure fairness.

A September sky program

The center of High Bridge will serve as the location for a program on Saturday, Sept. 17. From a point above the Appomattox River’s floodplain, visitors can explore the cosmos from High Bridge with the local Crewe Astronomy Club. The event is free and begins at 7 p.m. For more information, call (434) 315-0457, or email highbridgetrail@dcr.virginia.gov .