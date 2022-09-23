New teachers join staff

Several new faces joined Cumberland County Public Schools this fall. The district provided a picture to The Herald of the new teachers and their positions. Pictured are, from left, front row, Cumberland Middle School (CMS) English Teacher Tracy Bowles; Early Childhood Special Education Teacher Lisa Cortazar; Cumberland Elementary School (CES) Special Education Teacher Stefanie Riviere; CMS Special Education Teacher Bailey Moran; CES Teacher Erin Lawson; CES Teacher Brianne Wolf; CES Counselor Jaleesa Johnson; and Cumberland High School (CHS)/CMS Special Education Teacher Joan Vieira. Back row, CHS/CMS Nurse Linnea Young; CHS Special Education Teacher Da-Ron Harvey; CMS Special Education Teacher Katie Pauley; CES Special Education Teacher Danielle Shupp; Early Childhood Special Education Teacher Carrie Saxton; CES Teacher Georgina Bolden-Handy, CES Special Education Teacher Jessica Morris, CMS Civics Teacher Alissa Baldwin; and CHS Carpentry Teacher Morgan Smith. Not pictured are CHS Teaching And Learning Facilitator Justin Dovel; CHS Mathematics Teacher Catherine Ross; and CHS Counselor Natalie Sacra.